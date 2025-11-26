XTX Topco Ltd Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,204,000 after buying an additional 50,315 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,190,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MAA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average of $143.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.75 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.39%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.