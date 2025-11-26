XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,164 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 93.7% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $58.92.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

