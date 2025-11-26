Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,931 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 132,927 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in Comcast by 433.3% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Comcast Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

