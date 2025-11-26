XTX Topco Ltd Has $3.63 Million Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1,288.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,691,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $50,665,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 25.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,756,000 after buying an additional 424,691 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $34,364,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 78.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after acquiring an additional 318,251 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average of $119.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.33%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

