Reviewing AmeraMex International (AMMX) and The Competition

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AmeraMex International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmeraMex International $14.97 million -$1.16 million -1.62 AmeraMex International Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 6.30

AmeraMex International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AmeraMex International. AmeraMex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AmeraMex International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeraMex International -10.14% -57.15% -7.59% AmeraMex International Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeraMex International’s peers have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AmeraMex International peers beat AmeraMex International on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

