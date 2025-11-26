Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $223.45 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,188,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,576 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $223,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,183,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,669,000 after acquiring an additional 72,531 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $49,437.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,007. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $1,256,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,142.08. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,985,422 shares of company stock valued at $290,780,281 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.73. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

