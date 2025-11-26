Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 63,231 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 998,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $197,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 175.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $41,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $230.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

