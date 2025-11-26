Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases 24,680 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.8% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after buying an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

