Insider Selling: MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) CAO Sells 333 Shares of Stock

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) CAO Jonathan Buck sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $53,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at $713,874. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $161.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.85. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $182.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $468.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 28.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 124.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

