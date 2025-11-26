Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pets at Home Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Pets at Home Group Trading Up 2.2%

PETS opened at GBX 211.82 on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 175.50 and a one year high of GBX 276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 209.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £948.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PETS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 275 to GBX 215 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 330 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 285 to GBX 245 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 245 to GBX 220 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.50.

Insider Activity at Pets at Home Group

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Roger Burnley bought 4,850 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 per share, with a total value of £9,894. Also, insider Ian Burke bought 24,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 200 per share, with a total value of £49,586. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pets at Home Group

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

