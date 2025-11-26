ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 1,000 Shares

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $13,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,480. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ReposiTrak Stock Up 1.8%
NYSE:TRAK opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. ReposiTrak Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.39.
ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
