The Boutique Group (LON:TBTG) Insider Purchases £9,934.40 in Stock

The Boutique Group plc (LON:TBTG – Get Free Report) insider Samuel (Sam) Nathan Glynn purchased 3,548 shares of The Boutique Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 per share, with a total value of £9,934.40.

The Boutique Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LON TBTG opened at GBX 287 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £317.71 million and a P/E ratio of 59.54. The Boutique Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 213 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 292.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Boutique Group from GBX 400 to GBX 420 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 420.

About The Boutique Group

The Beauty Tech Group was founded on a simple idea: that professional beauty technology can be miniaturised safely and effectively to be used at home. The Group encompasses three exclusively owned innovative and premium brands –CurrentBody Skin, ZIIP Beauty and Tria Laser – under which it develops, manufactures and retails at-home beauty devices using aesthetic technologies that have been used in professional clinics for decades.

Further Reading

