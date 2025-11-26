Maia Wealth LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 456.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2,040.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTLS opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $72.01.
About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
