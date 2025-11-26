Maia Wealth LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 456.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2,040.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTLS opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $72.01.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.