Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Purchases 1,062 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 36.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on APP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $810.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $1,393,362.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,954.44. This represents a 38.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 288,284 shares of company stock valued at $169,199,575 in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $556.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.43. The stock has a market cap of $187.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.