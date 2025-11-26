Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $140.67 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,859 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $140,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

