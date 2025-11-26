Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.07.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:TT opened at $418.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

