What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for MD FY2026 Earnings?

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

MD stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $24.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $492.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.45 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,126,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 968,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,399,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,942,000 after buying an additional 81,554 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,682,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,940,000 after buying an additional 751,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,981,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,143,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after acquiring an additional 407,780 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, Director Michael A. Rucker sold 10,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,323. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,822.80. This trade represents a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

