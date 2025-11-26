Core Natural Resources, Inc. (CNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Core Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 2.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Core Natural Resources to earn $17.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. Core Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.01%. Core Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,426. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,165. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,043 shares of company stock worth $740,524 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Core Natural Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

