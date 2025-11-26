Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

TWODY has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Taylor Wimpey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey Announces Dividend

Shares of TWODY opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th will be issued a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 800.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

