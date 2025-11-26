American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Purchased by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $22,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,722,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 8.6% during the second quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $124.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,006 shares of company stock worth $1,851,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

