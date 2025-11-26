Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,364 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $143,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $889,000. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after buying an additional 1,054,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,725.84. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $87.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

