1,652 Shares in Morgan Stanley $MS Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 106.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $16,434,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,493,199.24. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE MS opened at $165.37 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.