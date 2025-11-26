Swiss National Bank Acquires 35,800 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Bentley Systems worth $26,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 128,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,271 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Bentley Systems by 272.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $375.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

