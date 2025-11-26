Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $23,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,835,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,818 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,062,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,298,000 after purchasing an additional 357,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 938,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,960,000 after purchasing an additional 501,716 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,911,000 after buying an additional 97,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.83.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $330.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $331.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.92.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

