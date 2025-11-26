Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $171,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $418.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.93. The company has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.