Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $30.85 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.8% of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $313,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,354,922.65. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $3,524,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,310.98. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $15,148,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

