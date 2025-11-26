SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $95.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.00.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

