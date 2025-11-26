CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in CVS Health by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 206.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

