TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,876,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $84.48 and a twelve month high of $124.45.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.