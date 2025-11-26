iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,529,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,809,000 after buying an additional 374,304 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 342,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 221,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,059,000 after acquiring an additional 136,693 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after purchasing an additional 133,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 528.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 131,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110,427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGM opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.80. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $135.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

