TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,385 iShares MSCI Israel ETF $EIS

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIS. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA EIS opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.04. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $498.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.