Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.480-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.0 million-$170.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.3 million. Clearfield also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.080-0.000 EPS.

Clearfield stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.98 million, a PE ratio of 2,803.00 and a beta of 1.81. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77.

Clearfield announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 25th that allows the company to buyback $85.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 22% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CLFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 116.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter worth $131,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Clearfield by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

