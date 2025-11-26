Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

PNG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.06.

Shares of PNG opened at C$6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.02. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of C$1.98 and a 52 week high of C$7.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

