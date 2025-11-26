Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jane Dietze Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jane Dietze acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.28 per share, with a total value of $104,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $247,728. This trade represents a 73.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Strategy Trading Down 3.8%
NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $172.19 on Wednesday. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $166.01 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 3.87.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Strategy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Strategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.80.
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
