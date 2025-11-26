Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,937 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $25,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Veralto by 70.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average of $102.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

