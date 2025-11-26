Swiss National Bank Buys 1,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Duolingo worth $27,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Duolingo by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in Duolingo by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $266,267.18. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,291.54. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $1,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437.28. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,452 shares of company stock valued at $21,421,632. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $175.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.46 and its 200 day moving average is $354.89. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $166.27 and a one year high of $544.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUOL. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Duolingo from $425.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $330.00 price objective on Duolingo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.53.

View Our Latest Report on DUOL

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.