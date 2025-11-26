Swiss National Bank Sells 2,600 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of BWX Technologies worth $25,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 250.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock opened at $174.82 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.83.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Northland Capmk raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,852.60. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

