TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Lowers Position in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 517.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

