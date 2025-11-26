Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,998,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 818,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $276,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Postrock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $301.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $12,760,942.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 281,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,887,068.88. This trade represents a 36.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This trade represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.