Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases 29,759 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up about 2.5% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $31,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 199.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 43,344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

