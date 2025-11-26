SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,643.8% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 246,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,502,000 after purchasing an additional 232,613 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 212,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,727,379.45. This represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE COF opened at $214.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.11. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

