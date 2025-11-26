GameStop Corp. $GME Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $19,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,049,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,955,000 after purchasing an additional 66,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,183,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in GameStop by 895.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,641,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,741,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,131,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 94,892 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of GME opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $972.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.25 million. GameStop had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $122,703.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,289.16. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $179,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 112,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,059.60. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,788 shares of company stock valued at $321,046. 8.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

