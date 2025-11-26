HomesToLife (HTLM) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “FURNITURE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare HomesToLife to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomesToLife and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HomesToLife $4.17 million -$1.67 million 309.00 HomesToLife Competitors $1.41 billion -$10.34 million 24.18

Analyst Ratings

HomesToLife’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HomesToLife. HomesToLife is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HomesToLife and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomesToLife 1 0 0 0 1.00 HomesToLife Competitors 88 551 322 60 2.35

As a group, “FURNITURE” companies have a potential upside of 29.20%. Given HomesToLife’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomesToLife has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares HomesToLife and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomesToLife N/A N/A N/A HomesToLife Competitors -3.02% -77.74% -2.19%

Summary

HomesToLife competitors beat HomesToLife on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

HomesToLife Company Profile

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

