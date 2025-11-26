Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $1.43 Million Stake in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.05% of BankUnited worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BankUnited by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BankUnited by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 533,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 13.98%.The company had revenue of $275.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

