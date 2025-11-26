TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 129.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $9.70 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 13.8%

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 2.88%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

