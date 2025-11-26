Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) & Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Financial Contrast

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cineverse and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineverse $79.79 million 0.59 $3.60 million ($0.14) -17.64 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B $3.32 billion 6.57 -$30.00 million $0.78 111.85

Analyst Ratings

Cineverse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B. Cineverse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cineverse and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineverse 1 0 1 0 2.00 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cineverse presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 264.37%. Given Cineverse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cineverse is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B.

Profitability

This table compares Cineverse and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineverse 3.89% 9.98% 4.53% Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B 5.91% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Cineverse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Cineverse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cineverse has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cineverse beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

