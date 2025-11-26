1,350 Shares in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF $KXI Acquired by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $882.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

