Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $262,000 in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF $HODL

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HODL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of HODL opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $35.76.

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

