Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Takes $997,000 Position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $65,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at $65,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,650,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,610,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners set a $136.00 price target on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.43.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $739.76 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Circle Internet Group news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 33,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $2,855,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,958.40. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 127,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $9,198,685.63. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 551,455 shares of company stock worth $45,564,337 in the last ninety days.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

