Strategy Capital LLC Has $228.33 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Strategy Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,374 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 15.4% of Strategy Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $228,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 277.6% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $8,069,149.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,697,031.48. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.38, for a total value of $398,847.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,890.52. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 645,609 shares of company stock worth $135,476,411. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.7%

NET opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

